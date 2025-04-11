Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 713 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Materion were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $10,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Materion by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $76.54 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

