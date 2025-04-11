Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires New Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 160,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 115,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,493,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Stock Down 6.8 %
STBA stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.
S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
