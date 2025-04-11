Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires Shares of 589 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $7,270,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $314.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

