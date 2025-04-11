Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires Shares of 8,179 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

