Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,320 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 87,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,256,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

