Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 17,996 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.