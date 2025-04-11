Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 41,900 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $7,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,986,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,123,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,102,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 860,133 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 847,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,623,278.40. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,084.10. This trade represents a 36.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

