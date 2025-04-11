Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys New Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

