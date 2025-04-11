Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $192,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,304.90. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,256 shares of company stock worth $2,116,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

