Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys Shares of 8,247 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

