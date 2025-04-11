Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys Shares of 9,087 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 44.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 30.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

