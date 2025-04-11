Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Down 6.7 %

Standex International stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $212.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

