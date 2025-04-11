Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $239,000 Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 200,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

