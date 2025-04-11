Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $247,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $17,964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,564,000 after buying an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 148,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

