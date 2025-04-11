Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $250,000 Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Shares of EFXT stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $796.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.95.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
