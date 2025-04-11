Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $301,000 Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 361.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 152.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $76.65.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

