Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $302,000 Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 3,838,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 89.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 440,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

