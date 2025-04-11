Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $333,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after purchasing an additional 631,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 144,867 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 715,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 269,660 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

TBBK opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

