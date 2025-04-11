Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Frontline were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

FRO stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

