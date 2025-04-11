Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Unitil were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 204.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $63.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

