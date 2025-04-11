Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $247,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $888.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

