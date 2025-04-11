Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $277,000 in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FB Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.82 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,919,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,946,842.96. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $409,940. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

