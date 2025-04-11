Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $245,000 Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAOI. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,645,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,288.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,731.88. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,577. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $543,821. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

