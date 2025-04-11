Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $332,000 Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,076 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BWIN opened at $41.72 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

