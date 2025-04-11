Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,273 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $58,995,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,268 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

ASTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

