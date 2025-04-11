Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 3,029 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

