Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 4,871 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

