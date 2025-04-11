Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases Shares of 5,016 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trupanion by 259.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of TRUP opened at $34.97 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.04, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,316.62. The trade was a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $454,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974.45. This represents a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $989,442. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

