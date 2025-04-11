Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases Shares of 5,700 Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $44,558,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 939,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 196,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 605,844 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.