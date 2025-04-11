Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

