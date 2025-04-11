Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 2,753 Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Oklo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKLO opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.01. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

