Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 300 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 4,836.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,183 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

