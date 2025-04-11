Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes $244,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after purchasing an additional 359,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1 %

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

