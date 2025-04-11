Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,995,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.82 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

