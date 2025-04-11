Piper Sandler Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $64.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

