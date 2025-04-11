Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

PLUG stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

