Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $58.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1,328.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 25,682.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,602 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Polaris by 191.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

