Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $58.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.
PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of PII opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
