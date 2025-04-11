Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $163.80 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.