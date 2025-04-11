Promising Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares in companies that are based in China and are traded on Chinese stock exchanges like the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on international exchanges such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They represent investor ownership in Chinese corporations and offer exposure to China’s economic growth, though they are also subject to regulatory and market risks specific to the region. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.91. 327,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,595. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 1,085,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded down $12.24 on Tuesday, hitting $1,019.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,489. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $961.83 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,290.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 527,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,914. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 3,294,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Featured Stories