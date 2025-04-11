Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Palo Alto Networks, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in the production of goods, where raw materials are transformed into products ranging from consumer items to industrial equipment. These stocks are often seen as indicators of economic health, given that manufacturing activity typically rises with economic growth and may decline during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $144.46. 15,693,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597,887. The stock has a market cap of $749.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.83 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $246.94. 4,388,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

