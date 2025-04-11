Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 9th

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., Inc., and AbbVie are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and related healthcare products. They are a subset of healthcare equities and can be influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and overall industry shifts in treatment and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $733.50. 4,086,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,733. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $695.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $843.43 and its 200 day moving average is $827.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. 7,758,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $363.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,342. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,230,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $25.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $410.49 and a one year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,466,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $177.37. 4,137,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,579. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market cap of $313.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Read More