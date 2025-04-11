Promising Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 9th

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, EMCOR Group, Rockwell Automation, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, develop, or distribute energy from resources such as wind, solar, and hydropower. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to a growing industry focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly power generation alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,713,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,883. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $86.89. 2,887,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,768. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. 2,856,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $20.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.31. 744,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME traded up $27.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.12. 490,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.73. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $17.20 on Wednesday, reaching $236.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,577. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $211.47 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 2,165,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,990. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

