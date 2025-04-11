ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.52 and last traded at $61.96. 1,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.41% of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether.

