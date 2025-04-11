Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $4.45 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRSP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

