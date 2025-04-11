Q1 Earnings Forecast for FSI Issued By Greenridge Global

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FSI opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

