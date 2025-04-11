Q1 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum Raised by B. Riley

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

