Q1 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

NYSE:HLI opened at $149.83 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $192.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 147.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

