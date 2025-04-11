Q2 EPS Estimates for VAALCO Energy Lowered by Roth Capital

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 834,398 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 386,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,644 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy



VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

