Q3 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Cut by Cormark

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.