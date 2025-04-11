Q4 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

NYSE ATR opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after buying an additional 617,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,420,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

